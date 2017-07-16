1 dead, 1 in critical condition following double shooting

DENVER — One victim is dead and another was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition following a double shooting Sunday night, according to a tweet sent out by Denver police.
The tweet was sent out at 8:50 p.m.
The shooting took place at Kentucky Avenue and Alcott Street.
The identities, genders and ages of the victims have not been released.
A motive for the shooting and suspect descriptions are also not available.
This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more information is released.