Woman in critical condition after stabbing at Denver residence

DENVER — A woman was in critical condition after getting stabbed Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Newton Street in Denver on a report of a stabbing at a home.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

They also said an adult male suspect was in custody.

This story is developing. It will be updated as we get additional information.

39.736594 -105.036978