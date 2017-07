Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A mountain lion paid a visit to a family in Douglas County Friday evening.

Amanda Applebee said the big cat showed up in her backyard in the Roxborough Park area at about 5:30 p.m.

She told us he stopped to get a drink from the hot tub cover which had water on it from a rain storm. And then he moved on.

The cougar looked pretty comfortable on the porch in the video Amanda sent to us.

