DENVER — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian at Crown Boulevard and Albrook Drive Saturday night.

A viewer sent in footage and pictures of the scene at 8:08 p.m.

Denver police confirmed the crash at 8:46 p.m.

Albrook Drive is closed to traffic with no estimated time for reopening.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

Officials confirmed the victim is an adult male.

The suspect reportedly stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.