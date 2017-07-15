× United Airlines sends rapper’s dog to wrong city after layover in Denver

Rapper ScHoolboy Q once said, “Only thing I got is my girl and my dogs.”

Friday night, however, United Airlines put that statement to the test after they accidentally flew the rapper’s dog — Yeeerndamean — from Denver International Airport to the wrong city during a layover.

The rapper expressed his dismay and anger toward the airline on Twitter.

“You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers,” he wrote.

ScHoolboy Q, whose real name is Quincy Matthew Hanley, said he was traveling with his dog from Missouri to Burbank, California. But during a layover in Denver, the airline mistakenly switched his dog with another.

The rapper arrived in Burbank to find someone else’s pet. His dog had actually flown to Chicago.

“My little dog been moving around since the A.M., prolly has pee and number 2 all in his cage smh,” the rapper said in a text message to CNN.

“….I plan on suing,” he added.

United Airlines says the dog is being well cared for.

“We’re working as quickly as possible to reunite the pet with their owner later this [Friday] evening. We have reached out to our customer and sincerely apologize for this mistake and are providing a refund. Pets are part of our customers’ family, and their safety and well-being is of the upmost importance to us,” the airline said in a statement.