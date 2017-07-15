Serious crash in Golden blocks roads, damages retaining wall

Photo Gallery
GOLDEN, Colo. — A serious crash in Golden Saturday evening damaged a retaining wall and snarled traffic in the area.
A tweet sent out by Golden Colorado State Patrol at 6:42 p.m. said the crash is blocking the ramp from westbound C-470 to eastbound I-70.
Traffic is being detoured north to US 6 or west on Interstate 70.
The tweet said there is no estimated time for those roads to reopen.
Later in the evening, a tweet showed pictures of a car dangling from a damaged retaining wall in the same area.
Tweets continued to roll in later in the evening with closer views of the serious damage to both the wall and vehicle involved.
Officials say one person was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital but they did not release the identity or gender of the person.