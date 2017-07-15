Serious crash in Golden blocks roads, damages retaining wall

GOLDEN, Colo. — A serious crash in Golden Saturday evening damaged a retaining wall and snarled traffic in the area.

Serious crash in Golden. CSP blocking the ramp from WB C470 to EB I-70. Traffic detoured north to US 6 or west on I-70. No ETA to reopen. pic.twitter.com/PU8xqG7F4u — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) July 16, 2017

A tweet sent out by Golden Colorado State Patrol at 6:42 p.m. said the crash is blocking the ramp from westbound C-470 to eastbound I-70.

Traffic is being detoured north to US 6 or west on Interstate 70.

The tweet said there is no estimated time for those roads to reopen.

Later in the evening, a tweet showed pictures of a car dangling from a damaged retaining wall in the same area.

CDOT en route to inspect / stabilize a damaged retaining wall. C470 / I-70. pic.twitter.com/ulyGrYbxNf — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) July 16, 2017

Tweets continued to roll in later in the evening with closer views of the serious damage to both the wall and vehicle involved.

Officials say one person was extricated from the car and taken to the hospital but they did not release the identity or gender of the person.