Report: Man injured in accidental shooting at Tanner Gun Show

DENVER — A man was reportedly injured in an accidental shooting at the Tanner Gun Show at the Denver Mart Saturday.

The victim was wounded in the leg after a handgun was fired. He was expected to be OK.

FOX31’s Macradee Aegerter reported one person was in custody.

A person who said he was at the gun show when the shooting happened told us there was a quick and calm response by staff and emergency personnel.

“One single shot was fired followed by a scream of pain and a yell stating they had been shot,” Aaron said in an email to FOX31. “Shortly after the shot a announcement was made that it was [an] isolated incident and … we were asked to stay away from the area.”

The Tanner Gun Show takes place periodically at the Denver Mart at I-25 and 58th Avenue.

