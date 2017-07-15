One person hospitalized after Capitol Hill apartment fire

DENVER — An early morning fire at an apartment building in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to 1260 Pennsylvania Street shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday where one unit was on fire.

The fire department said crews found one person in the apartment suffering from smoke inhalation. They also found a dog and performed CPR on the pet outside the building. A cat did not survive.

The fire was extinguished by 5:45 a.m.

13th Avenue was closed between Pennsylvania and Pearl streets until around 8 a.m.

The conditions of the person and dog were not released.