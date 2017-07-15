NASA scientists create spectacular flyover video of Pluto’s moon Charon

Using actual data from the New Horizons spacecraft, mission scientists created dramatic flyover videos with spectacular new perspectives of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon.

The many unusual features that were discovered are shown from a vantage point even closer than the spacecraft reached itself.

“The exciting flight over Charon begins high over the hemisphere New Horizons saw on its closest approach, then descends over the deep, wide canyon of Serenity Chasma,” NASA said on YouTube. “The view moves north, passing over Dorothy Gale crater and the dark polar hood of Mordor Macula. The flight then turns south, covering the northern terrain of Oz Terra before ending over the relatively flat equatorial plains of Vulcan Planum and the “moated mountains” of Clarke Montes.”

Friday marked the two-year anniversary of New Horizons’ fly-by of Pluto and its system. The spacecraft took nine-and-a-half years to get there.