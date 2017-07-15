Man arrested for throwing 2-year-old onto busy Colorado Springs road

Colorado Springs police vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was under arrest after police said he threw a toddler onto a busy Colorado Springs road Friday night.

Witnesses told police they saw 30-year-old Bryant Hickcox throw a 2-year-old boy onto the pavement at Academy and Airport Road at about 9:05 p.m.

The toddler was not hit by a vehicle so he was OK.

The suspect and victim are cousins according to police.

Police arrested Hickcox for attempted murder and other charges in the incident.

