SALT LAKE CITY -- A 9-month-old baby at Utah's Hogle Zoo waited patiently to see the lions.

But he got distracted by the crowd of people and didn't even notice when a playful lion showed up right behind him.

The lion clearly wanted to get the baby's attention, but was unsuccessful as you'll see in the video clip shot by Hollie Poore.

She posted that she "can't decide if it's trying to play with him or eat him."