Fire ban issued for open space parks in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The city of Lakewood has issued a fire ban for all open space parks.

Campfires are not allowed in the following areas:

Bear Creek Lake Park and Greenbelt

Thunder Valley Park

William Hayden Park

The charcoal barbecue fires in permanent grills are only allowed in neighborhood parks within the city limits.

Smoking is not allowed in open space parks unless you’re in an enclosed structure or vehicle and you’re standing at least six feet away from all combustible materials.

Gas-fueled grills, stoves and lanterns are still allowed.