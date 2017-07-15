× Climber dies near Capitol Peak in Pitkin County on Saturday

PITKIN COUNTY — A man died while climbing terrain in Pitkin County Saturday.

The accident was reported at 7:42 a.m. from an area near Capitol Peak.

The man, 25-year-old Jake Lord, fell up to 328 feet and was transported out of the area by a Flight for Life helicopter after resuscitation efforts failed.

Members of a Mountain Rescue team landed in the area of the northwest ridge of Capitol Peak at about 9:45 a.m. but the climber was dead by the time they arrived.

Lord, his climbing partner and all rescue members were transported out of the area by a different helicopter at approximately 12:35 p.m.