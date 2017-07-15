× Celebrate National ‘I Love Horses Day’ with this Little Hooves live cam

WASHINGTON – They may have “Little Hooves,” as the website promises, but one look at these foals enjoying life on the farm and those little hooves will make a big imprint on your heart.

Owners Taylor and Brenda have been breeding miniature horses in Washington state for nearly 10 years.

Now, thanks to the power of the internet, horse lovers can enjoy a live feed of the beauties in foal directly on the Little Hooves website.

Much like April the Giraffe’s trip to giving birth, Little Hooves’ live cam draws viewers in on a daily basis. With “National I Love Horses Day” being no exception.

Horse lovers from across the country tuned in Saturday to keep an eye on expecting mothers “Annie” and her neighbor “Bathsheba.”

You may notice a height difference between the two mares, this is because Little Hooves is also in the business of preserving rare breeds, such as “Bathsheba,” a Caspian.

Be it big or little hooves, as our viewer Sherry from Littleton promises, “there’s nothing that compares to watching a horse give birth and help her baby take it’s first steps just moments later!”

You can watch the Little Hooves live streams here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for all the latest little happenings.

Happy National I Love Horses Day!