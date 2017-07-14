Tube to Work Day in Boulder on Friday

BOULDER, Colo. — A wild and wacky tradition will continue Friday morning in Boulder with Tube to Work Day.

Hundreds of “commuters” will head down Boulder Creek, braving the cold water but many dressed in all kinds of costumes.

It’s the 10th year for the event. The tubers put in at Ebin G. Fine Park at 8 a.m. and brave the water for almost a mile to Boulder Central Park.

The event is free, but participants need to sign a waiver. Organizers encourage participants to donate to the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless.

Participants have to supply their own inner tubes, and helmets and closed-toed footwear are required.

There is same-day registration, but lines likely will be long. The event drew more than 500 participants last year.