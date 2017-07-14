× Suspect in Sunnyside homicide arrested

DENVER — A man wanted for first-degree murder in the Sunnyside neighborhood this week has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said.

Elizario Herrera Jr. was arrested about 10 a.m. Friday in the area of West Colfax Avenue and North Federal Boulevard.

He was wanted in the death of Michael Lanford, who was killed Tuesday night near West 40th Avenue and Shoshone Street in northwest Denver.

Family members said Herrera is the son of Lanford’s ex-girlfriend who was just recently released from prison.

Police and family members haven’t said how Lanford was killed.