The Golden Arches will be serving up a sweet opportunity for National Ice Cream Day. In addition to treating fans to free vanilla cones, one lucky guest will have the chance to win free soft serve for life. All you have to do to participate is download the McDonald's mobile app on July 16. Stop by the nearest McDonald's and present your coupon for your free cone. If you happen to get the limited edition Golden Arches Cone, you'll get to enjoy the cold treat for the rest of your life.
Sunday – July 16 – Chance to Win FREE McDonald’s Soft Serve For Life
