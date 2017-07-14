Watch live: Channel 2 News at 11 p.m.

‘Porch pirates’ conduct string of package thefts in Highlands neighborhood

Posted 10:39 pm, July 14, 2017, by

DENVER -- A string of package thefts has recently hit the Highlands neighborhood in Denver

A "porch pirate" was caught on camera stealing a package. That thief only got away with a $30 pair of sandals, but it's a good reminder for everyone to take action to protect your purchases.

  • Don't leave packages outside overnight
  • Ask a neighbor or friend to pick it up if you're out of of town
  • Sign up for text or email alerts from your carrier to notify as soon as a package is delivered
  • Consider package insurance, depending on the value of the purchase