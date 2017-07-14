‘Porch pirates’ conduct string of package thefts in Highlands neighborhood

DENVER -- A string of package thefts has recently hit the Highlands neighborhood in Denver
A "porch pirate" was caught on camera stealing a package. That thief only got away with a $30 pair of sandals, but it's a good reminder for everyone to take action to protect your purchases.
- Don't leave packages outside overnight
- Ask a neighbor or friend to pick it up if you're out of of town
- Sign up for text or email alerts from your carrier to notify as soon as a package is delivered
- Consider package insurance, depending on the value of the purchase