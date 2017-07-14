One killed after SUV slams into semitruck on I-25 near E-470 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed when an SUV towing a U-Haul van plowed into the rear of a semitruck on Interstate 25 on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Avoid NB 25 @E470. 2-vehicle fatal. Northbound lanes down to 1 lane pic.twitter.com/zlDYgryLv6 — CSP 1D Adams (@CSP_AdamsCounty) July 14, 2017

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate north of East 160th Avenue and south of Highway 7, just north of the E-470 interchange, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released. It’s not known if there were other injuries.

Traffic was getting by on the shoulder, it was backed up to 136th Avenue. Drivers were advised to prepare for extensive delays during the morning rush hour.