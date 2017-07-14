More than 50 companies to be at Denver cannabis job fair Sunday

DENVER — A cannabis career fair will be held Sunday in Denver.

More than 50 companies in the fast-growing industry will be looking to hire for positions ranging from entry-level to executive.

Some companies attending include The Farm, Leafly, Verde National, Native Roots, Silver Stem, Sweet Leaf and many more.

Positions include cultivation, extraction/lab staff, retail, management, I.T. and marketing.

The fair will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mile High Station (2027 Old W. Colfax Ave.).