Meet Youtube Star Dan TDM

Youtube Star Dan TDM will be at the Bellco Theatre tonight. Dan TDM On Tour is a fun-filled family event where fans can take part in a Dan TDM adventure!

The show takes families on a journey through the digital world as Dan, his online and real life friends and maybe even a few audience members try and save the day, solving puzzles and playing games as they go. See Dan live in action with his pugs, Dr Trayaurus, Craig the Mailman and lots of other well-loved friends, for an amazing Diamond Minecart adventure!