Man found dead inside camper in Denver’s Swansea neighborhood

DENVER -- Denver homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in a camper on North Milwaukee Street overnight.

Police were called to the scene to conduct a welfare check, neighbors say after a possible assault.

They found a man dead in the camper that’s been parked on vacant land for more than a year.

The land was just purchased by Bruce Bennion, who also owns the building behind it.

“I have a loose screw when it comes to homeless people. It really bugs me to see people living in their cars,” Bennion said.

Bennion said he dreams of turning the building and property into an artist commune.

“A community center is what we need. At least let people have a place where they can hug each other,” he said.

That’s why he said he let the man who lived in the camper stay on the lot.

“I let them plug into my power,” he said.

Recently, he said problems with the people who hung out in the trailer arose.

“I’m going to go unplug it and figure out whats going on over there and I walk by and hear boom,” he said.

He didn’t think much of it, until Thursday night when he got a call from Denver Police. Officers were called to the property to check on the welfare of someone on the property and found a man dead inside the camper.

“If there’s somebody dead in there and its not a heroine overdose and its from a .22, I think it happened around 1pm on Tuesday,” Bennion said he told police Thursday night.

Now he wonders what the loud noise was. “It does of course because he was a reasonable guy,” he said.

He also questions if the man he was only trying to help could be the victim or the possible assailant. Denver police have not made any arrests in the case.

The Denver County Corner said an autopsy report has been completed but are waiting to notify family members before releasing the name of the victim.