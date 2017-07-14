Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital after suffering from dehydration

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Former President Jimmy Carter was discharged from a Canadian hospital Friday morning after becoming dehydrated while working on a Habitat for Humanity project, the Carter Center said.

The 92-year-old former president and former first lady Rosalynn Carter returned to the Habitat for Humanity build site, where they attended the morning devotional.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said in a statement Thursday that Carter grew dehydrated after “working in the hot sun.”

Upon their return Friday, Reckford tweeted, the 39th President received a “huge ovation.”

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokeswoman Anne Bennett said Thursday that Carter was admitted to St. Boniface Hospital. The Carter Center said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution and Rosalynn Carter was with him.

“President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building,” Reckford said Thursday.

“He has asked us to continue with our day.”

Canada’s Global News reported the former president said “I’m tired” and sat down before he was taken to the hospital.

Carter and the former first lady are in Winnipeg, working on their 34th annual Habitat for Humanity “Carter Work Project.”

They are working with the organization to build 150 homes this week. The Carters were pictured earlier Thursday morning in hard hats with tool belts around their waists.

President and Mrs. Carter “extend their appreciation for the many well-wishes he received worldwide,” the Carter Center said in the statement.

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, tweeted the 41st president’s well wishes Thursday afternoon.

“President and Mrs @GeorgeHWBush wishing President Carter a quick recovery today: ‘God bless him, and we hope he is fine,'” McGrath tweeted.

And President Bill Clinton wished him a “speedy recovery” in a Thursday evening tweet.

“Thinking of Jimmy Carter today. He was working hard helping others through Habitat. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Clinton wrote.