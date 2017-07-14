× Homeless man wanted in connection to shooting death outside Denver 7-Eleven arrested

DENVER — A 44-year-old homeless man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 39-year-old man outside an East Colfax Avenue 7-Eleven store has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Friday.

Ru Shawn Wharton was arrested about 11 p.m. Thursday by the Aurora Police Department.

He was wanted in the shooting death of Justin Slyter, 39, just after midnight Sunday.

Two other suspects were taken into custody, a juvenile male and 25-year-old David Houston, earlier this week.

Houston turned himself in at the urging of his grandmother, who didn’t want to be named. The incident started outside the 7-Eleven near East Colfax Avenue and Grant Street when the Denver Police Department said Slyter was arguing with Wharton. Three men, including Houston, associated with a white Chrysler Sebring got involved in the scuffle between Slyter and Wharton, police said. Police said Houston or someone he was with reportedly stole Slyter’s wallet as he fought with Wharton. When Slyter walked to the car the three men were in, a shot was fired and Slyter was killed. Houston has said he didn’t pull the trigger. Police are still looking for the driver of the white Chrysler Sebring who is believed to be the shooter. It’s not clear why Slyter was on Colfax that night, why he was arguing with Wharton or why the three men in the car got involved in the fight that led to the homicide.