Christinas Curbside is a food trailer that has been in business since 2016. It's a Mexican/American food trailer. It's influence is from Southeastern Colorado Mexican food. Jessie Ochoa taught her how to cook what she makes on her truck. Her green chili was influenced from her mother's green chili stew. That is her signature dish.
Food Truck Friday: Christinas Curbside
