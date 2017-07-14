Live video: SkyFOX over rush-hour traffic

Food Truck Friday: Christinas Curbside

Posted 9:23 am, July 14, 2017

Christinas Curbside  is a food trailer that has been in business since 2016.  It's a Mexican/American food trailer.  It's influence is from Southeastern Colorado Mexican food.  Jessie Ochoa taught her how to cook what  she makes on her truck.  Her green chili was influenced from her mother's green chili stew.  That is her signature dish.