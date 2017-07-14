Fire crews battle trash truck fire in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters battled a trash truck fire Friday afternoon, according to a tweet released by South Metro Fire Rescue.
The fire caused smoke to billow out and was “widely visible”. The fire started in behind the Centennial Jo-Ann Fabrics store at County Line and Yosemite.
A followup tweet revealed that the trash was burning inside the back of the truck and the driver dumped the load to limit the spread of the fire and damage to the truck.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.