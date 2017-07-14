Fire crews battle trash truck fire in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Firefighters battled a trash truck fire Friday afternoon, according to a tweet released by South Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters battling a trash truck fire behind Joann Fabrics at County Line & Yosemite in Centennial. Smoke plume widely visible. pic.twitter.com/HIdi29oJOp — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 14, 2017

The fire caused smoke to billow out and was “widely visible”. The fire started in behind the Centennial Jo-Ann Fabrics store at County Line and Yosemite.

Yes, the driver discovered the load of compacted trash was burning inside the truck and dumped to limit fire extension and damage. https://t.co/CIescV1pMr — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 14, 2017

A followup tweet revealed that the trash was burning inside the back of the truck and the driver dumped the load to limit the spread of the fire and damage to the truck.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.