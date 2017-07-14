Federal Heights man charged with murder in wife’s death

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Federal Heights man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his common-law wife, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Officers with the Federal Heights Police Department found Karrie Lynn Bales, 33, dead in a mobile home in the 2300 block of West 92nd Avenue on July 6.

Police arrested Robert Shawn Main, 35, and charged him in Bales’ death. He’s also facing one count of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with an incident in August.

Bond was set at $100,000.