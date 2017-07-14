Family’s car stolen as daughter battles cancer at children’s hospital

AURORA, Colo. — The family of an 11-year-old girl was inside Children’s Hospital Colorado when their car was stolen from an adjacent parking lot.

Jennifer Tyler reached out to FOX31, saying her daughter is currently battling Leukemia at the Aurora hospital before being transferred to a different facility out of state for more advanced treatment.

While awaiting the move, the rest of the Tyler family is staying across the street at the SpringHill Suites Denver at Anschutz Medical Campus at 13400 E. Colfax Ave.

Tyler says her car was stolen from the hotel parking lot by two people. Hotel security footage shows the suspects breaking into the car and driving away.

“You almost feel violated and just sad and shocked, I was in disbelief,” said Tyler.

Authorities with the Aurora Police Department confirm that a call was placed reporting the theft around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A spokesperson for the department said they had “no details” to share at this time but information about the stolen car has been posted on the department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Alert social media sites.

Tyler said the stolen car is the only vehicle they have and desperately need it back.

“They’re not really thinking about who it affects and people are going through certain things and they can’t really afford to go out and get another car or rent a car because it was stolen,” said Tyler.

Tyler’s 11-year-old daughter KoriRae Garcia is devastated by the loss.

“I want to be a normal kid and it’s kind of hard when they’re stealing our car and stuff,” said Garcia.

The hotel shuttle offered to bring the family to KoriRae’s appointments but without a car they can’t bring her to events the hospital puts on at other locations for children fighting cancer.

The family purchased the car only 3 weeks ago and elected liability insurance which does not cover thefts.

The vehicle is described as a 2000 Blue Subaru Legacy with Colorado plates reading 713898T. Tyler says the car is blue but has a green hood.

Anyone with information is asked to not approach the suspects and call 911 immediately.

A Go Fund Me page has been established for anyone who wants to help the family.