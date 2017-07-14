Dying Army veteran’s last wish: a call from you

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. — An Army veteran is fighting the last battle of his life and a simple phone call from a grateful well-wisher could be just the support he needs at this time.

According to a post on Facebook, Lee Hernandez is terminally ill and currently receiving hospice care in his Texas home.

The post goes on to say that Lee’s wife set the phone next to Lee’s bed earlier this week “in case someone calls.”

The phone stayed silent for two hours before Lee told his wife, “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”

According to an interview with AZCentral, Lee’s wife Ernestine says her husband is blind and he feels as though his declining cognitive abilities have deterred supporters and friends from placing a call. “Lee’s speech is not very well, so many people don’t take much interest or want to talk to him,” she said.

Hernandez, 47, spent 18 years in the Army, served a tour in Iraq and survived three brain surgeries.

Despite fighting for his life more times than many of us could even imagine, Hernandez continues to suffer from strokes.

Lee’s simple request for a phone call is a small request that can help ease the pain of a veteran who has given so much to protect our country.

Ernestine shared her husband’s wishes with Caregivers of the Wounded Warriors and Lee’s phone has been ringing off the hook ever since.

Anyone wanting to lift Lee’s spirits is asked to call between the hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The phone number to reach the Hernandezes is 210-632-6778.