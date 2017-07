Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again: The Renaissance Festival is in full swing. Just a short drive from Denver can take you back in time where you eat, drink and be merry. The London Broil and The Lady Victoria joined us this morning with more information. Watch as Joana and Paula dodge juggling machetes.

There are only three weekends left to go to the Colorado Renaissance Festival, so get your tickets now. You can buy them at ColoradoRenaissance.com.