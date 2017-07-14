Celebrating Bastille Day

To mark its 120th Anniversary in Denver, the Alliance Française invites you to celebrate Bastille Day on July 14 from 4.30 to 10.00pm. Enjoy an entertaining afternoon with several fun activities for the family while enjoying some delicious food, wine, beer and pastis!
hen: Friday, July 14, 2017 / 4:30pm to 10pm
Where: Alliance Française de Denver
571 Galapago St
Denver, Co, 80204
Cost:
For an All-Inclusive Pass (Early Bird) :
- AF Members : $ 25
- Non-Member: $ 35
For Activity tickets (Early Bird) :
- 7 Tickets for $5
- 13 Tickets for $10
- 24 Tickets for $20