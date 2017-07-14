Cat found in west Denver dumpster finds new home

DENVER — A 1-year-old cat rescued from a west Denver neighborhood dumpster is at a new home with a family, Denver Animal Protection said.

Miles was found May 30 with severe injuries. A good Samaritan with Denver Metro C.A.T., a collaboration of metro-area animal welfare groups, brought him to the Denver Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff believe Miles’ injuries, which included a broken jaw and injured right eye, were caused by him being hit by a car. Miles’ eye had to be removed.

Miles’ new adoptive family said he’s adjusting well to his new home, where he plays with the kids and dogs.

Denver Animal Protection is investigating the case, but there have been no leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311.