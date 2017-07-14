Two time cancer survivor treks to the North Pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He recently returned from the North Pole, completing the Explorers Grand Slam, climbing the highest mountain in every continent, treking to the South and North Poles, and completing the Hawaii Ironman. And if that wasn't already impressive enough, he has done all of this with just one lung! Sean Swarner joined us today as the first ever cancer survivor to conquer all of this.

If you would like to learn more about Sean Swarner, or if you want to download his free book series, go to SeanSwarner.com.