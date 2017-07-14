Beyonce debuts newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi

LOS ANGELES — Early Friday morning, Beyonce debuted the long awaited photo of her newborn twins on her official Instagram account.

Naturally, it was glorious.

The photo featured Queen Bey cradling her babies while swathed in fabric including a blue veil.

She is posed before a stand of flowers with the ocean in the background. The image is similar to ones she posted to announce her pregnancy in February.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the caption read.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the latest production by Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Needless to say the twins’ debut was met with rapturous glee.

For the record. I was one of the first 2,500 people to like her post. We basically fam. #beyoncetwins #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/T1BYAOkL0J — Ben (@benduffie) July 14, 2017

Welcome to this world beatiful twins, Sir and Rumi Carter 👶🏽👶🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/LHFMziolG4 — Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) July 14, 2017

God kept me awake so I could see Beyonce's twins. I can go to sleep now. — Jai 👑💘 (@Jaii_Ciaraa) July 14, 2017

There was a hint we might be seeing more of Beyonce.

“Entertainment Tonight” reported Thursday that fans spotted her out to dinner with her hubby in Malibu, California. It was the first public sighting since she gave birth.

The Instagram post also served as the official confirmation of the babies names.

In June , Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly filed trademark documents to secure rights to the names “Rumi Carter” and “Sir Carter.”

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.