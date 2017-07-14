Bear in Steamboat Springs gets trapped in SUV, shreds its way out

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The owner of a Steamboat Springs vacation planning company was surprised to find one of his vehicles shredded from the inside out on Thursday.

Robin Craigen is the owner of Moving Mountains and says his housekeepers forgot to lock the SUV when they left to clean a home.

Protocol requires owners of the cars to secure their vehicles when leaving, even if for just a short amount of time.

The car that was destroyed in the attack was parked on Burgess Creek Road in the late morning, according to Craigen.

He said the bear got into the unlocked car “in broad daylight,” the door shut behind the animal and the bear began to destroy the interior of the SUV.

Pictures show the extent of the damage to the vehicle as seats, doors and the ceiling were all clawed apart.

Craigen didn’t say if the housekeepers saw the bear at any point but does say it should serve as a good reminder that vehicles need to be locked at all times of the day.

He also noted that his neighborhood has seen an unusual uptick in bear activity this year but there are no updates regarding this particular animal.

This latest incident comes on the heels of a sleeping teenage camper dragged out of his sleeping bag during a bear attack in Boulder County, a bear breaking into a La Plata County Jail and a bear wandering through a Colorado Springs home for five hours.