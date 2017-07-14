Watch live: FOX31 News at 5 p.m.

Barre on the Rocks debuts this weekend

DENVER — Grab your yoga pants, a brand new fitness event will debut at Red Rocks on Saturday.

Denver Arts & Venues teamed up with The Barre Code to bring a Barre class to the Red Rocks Amphitheatere.

Barre on the Rocks starts at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Doors open at 6:00 a.m.

Tickets cost $14 dollars and are only available online.

If you’re under 18, you must have a parent sign a waiver.  Yoga on the Rocks pass holders can receive a free ticket to the class.

 

 