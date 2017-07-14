At least 3 dead in Honolulu high rise fire

HONOLULU — A Honolulu Fire Department official said at least three people were killed in a residential high rise building fire Friday. That’s according to the Associated Press.

Firefighters and Police were going door to door trying to evacuate the Marco Polo, a 36-story tall condominium building located at Waikiki beach.

5 alarm fire here in Honolulu as the Marco Polo condominium is ablaze. Reports of 3 dead and injuries with people still in the building. pic.twitter.com/PhTNhdsE65 — Nicholas Augusta (@naugusta) July 15, 2017

The fire started on the 26th floor and spread upward. It’s not clear if there were people trapped inside or not according to Rosa. It will be hours before this is under control he said.

The AP reported a number of people were unaccounted for. Several also required medical attention.

Honolulu Police and Fire were on the scene and they closed down the streets in front of the building, according to a tweet from Honolulu Police Department’s official twitter account.

“Fire is now spreading. Engulfing entire 27th Floor on that side of building. And is now on the 28th floor,” Joel Horiguchi, a resident of the condominium told CNN.

“I was in unit when the fire alarm began. We had a false alarm last month, so I didn’t pay it much attention. However, I looked out my window and noticed black smoke. I then opened my window to find the fire was a unit above us, just across. I also heard a neighbor above screaming for help,” Horiguchi said.

“It was then I ran out of my unit to the fire escape to the right side of my building. Upon entering it, I immediately smelled and saw smoke. And could feel the heat above me. So I went back to my floor. The hallway was starting to fill with smoke and you could see smoke coming from the elevator shafts, seeping into the 25th floor. Luckily our building has four fire escape exits. I exited through the one on the far left of the building,” he said.

