Almost 3,400 Coloradans cancel voter registrations

DENVER — Nearly 3,400 Coloradans canceled their voter registrations after the Trump administration’s request for voter information.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says the number of cancelations only represents .09 percent of the state’s 3.7 million voters.

At the same time, officials admit the number is startling.

Secretary of State Wayne Williams is asking voters not to withdraw their registration since all the information being provided is already public.

The Secretary of State was supposed to send the voter commission the data Friday, but that’s been put on hold after a series of lawsuits were filed.