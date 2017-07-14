× Alcoholic drinks with the most and least calories

DENVER — Something worth thinking about before you plan your next happy hour or night out with friends might include knowing which drink has the most calories.

Huffington Post compiled a list.

Pale ale with 175 calories per 12 ounces is the worst offender.

Lager is next at 170 calories per 12 ounces. Third is wine, red or white, at 160 calories for five ounces.

The two drinks with the least are light beer at 96 calories and a shot of rum, also 96 calories.

