‘A Precious Child’ is first recipient of ‘Connecting 2 Colorado’ donation

DENVER — One in six Colorado children are living below the poverty line.

Kids living in poverty are more likely to be in poor health, less likely to graduate high school on time and more likely to live in poverty as an adult.

Thanks to A Precious Child, that doesn`t have to be the case here in Colorado.

A Precious Child’s mission is to provide opportunities and resources to empower children to achieve their full potential.

Thanks to generous donations from the community and corporate partners, what was once a small operation based out of a garage is now operating at an office park in Broomfield.

There, those who qualify for assistance are able to shop for basic necessities like clothes, diapers, shampoo and even home goods. They also offer money for local sports leagues, educational opportunities and general support so recipients can compete with their peers.

This helps ensure children are properly clothed and have the necessary supplies to participate in school while promoting self-esteem.

A Precious Child collaborates with over 260 agency partners to achieve this goal and serves eight local counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Weld.

As part of our Connecting 2 Colorado series, McDivitt Law Firm has generously donated $500 to A Precious Child to continue their efforts to help children in need.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website.

