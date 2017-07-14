We've had some pretty out of the box workouts on Fitness Friday, but this one beats them all: ax throwing. Bad Ax Denver is holding an open house next weekend where you can get free lessons over three days. Joana will be trying it out next Friday. You can show up to the Open House for Bad Ax Throwing on Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. The location is 845 E. 73rd Avenue in Denver. Go to BadAxeThrowing.com for more information.
Fitness Friday: Ax Throwing Open House
