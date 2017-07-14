200-foot-wide sinkhole swallows 2 Florida houses, others at risk

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — A large sinkhole swallowed two homes and continues to grow in a neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, on Friday morning.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution, WFTS reported.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the sinkhole, first reported as a depression, started out as the size of a small pool and a boat on the property was falling into the hole.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the sinkhole expanded and reached the roadway. At least 10 surrounding homes were evacuated. Two homes have been destroyed because of the sinkhole.

Shortly after ABC Action News arrived on scene, one of the homes collapsed into the sinkhole. Watch the video below:

Power has been cut in the area as a safety precaution.

Sheriff’s officials are tagging nearby homes where they have not been able to make contact with occupants.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, one home is a complete loss and the second home is a 60 percent loss.

The Red Cross was responding to help families affected.