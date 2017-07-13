Woman sexually assaulted while walking home from church in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — Three men are in custody Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a woman as she walked home from church in Queens, PIX11 News reported.

The individuals were identified only as men in their 20s. No charges have been filed.

They are suspected of sneaking up on the victim just before midnight Tuesday on Beaver Road, police said. One of the attackers pulled out a gun and demanded the victim give them her money.

The attackers took her cellphone, Metrocard, headphones and $6 in cash -- then, police said, they ripped off her clothes and forced her to perform oral sex on them.

Police initially said at least five men were involved in the attack.

Pastor Kehinde Oyetunde, with the Celestial Church of Christ on Liberty Avenue, said the victim ran back to him for help after attending a three-hour service at the church.

"I called 911 for police to come," he told PIX11 News. "She (had) bruises on her face. It was red."

The pastor took the woman to the hospital.

Oyetunde said his church members are praying for a full recovery, and for justice.

"They better turn themselves in," Oyetunde said of the attackers. "If the lord gets them, it'll be worse."