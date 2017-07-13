Westminster couple hopes to spark kidney donor to save man’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scott Lane’s wait for a new kidney could be seven years.

“My kidney function has steadily gone downhill," he said.

But the Westminster man’s wife says he's going downhill even faster than he's willing to admit.

So she took to social media to increase his chances of finding a donor.

Lane is one of more than 115,000 people nationwide desperately waiting for a kidney donation, 2,000 of them in Colorado alone.

"Back in March I almost lost him. He went unconscious," Scott’s wife Mary Ann Lombard said fighting back tears. "He's going downhill quicker … his kidney function is failing.”

To raise Scott's chances his wife enrolled in UC Health's Donor Champion program, which taught her to reach out on social media like Nextdoor to appeal to the community.

"Every year people get added to the waiting list and every year transplants happen but unfortunately the number of transplants happening is always less than the number of people that get added to the list,” said UC Health Nephrologist Dr. Steve Cooper who has treated Scott.

Scott's family member were ruled out as potential donors.

"It takes a large pool I think of people generally so that you can get one kidney that works for you," Scott said.

So they're hoping to increase interest and public awareness of donation thru UC Health's simplified screening process.

"It's an example of somebody in need of a kidney there are many that need kidneys and somebody that took the extra step to try to find someone who can help," Dr. Cooper said.

"I would really like them to consider,” said Mary Ann. “Obviously my husband needs a kidney I really would like it if someone would consider it in general there are a lot of others just like me out there."

For all the information on kidney donation and the UC Health Champions program visit their website.