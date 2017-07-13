Dr. Michael Snyder takes a look at weight loss fads versus fact.
Weight Loss fads versus fact
-
Cosmopolitan weight-loss article enrages social media
-
Med-Fit Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Vitamins and Minerals
-
Common Reasons People Have Trouble Losing Weight
-
New weight-loss therapy offered in Colorado
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week: Alcohol and Your Metabolism
-
-
Controversial weight-loss procedure offered at University of Colorado Hospital
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week
-
Med-Fit Weight Loss Tip of the Week
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week
-
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week
-
Your weight loss questions answered
-
Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week: Lower Body Workouts