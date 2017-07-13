Video: Thousands of soccer fans have great time at Gold Cup soccer in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Tens of thousands of soccer fans showed up to watch a double-header featuring four international soccer teams Thursday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in the Gold Cup.

The 12-team tournament takes place every two years. It's being played in several cities and will wrap up in the San Francisco Bay area later this month.

El Salvador and Curacao played in the first match between the countries since two World Cup qualifying matches in 2015.

In the nightcap, powerhouse Mexico took on Jamaica. The teams most recently played in last summer’s Copa America.

Fans also attend Futbol Fiesta festivities featuring music, CONCACAF Gold Cup merchandise for purchase, and food and beverage in 20,000 square feet of interactive space in Lot B earlier Thursday evening.