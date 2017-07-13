Vessel Bags Offer Sleek Carryalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret that we love our bags here on Colorado's Best. If you could peek into our office, you'd see designer purses, totes, and duffel bags for workout gear. The producers even use cute little bags to carry their headphones, laptops, and scripts from their desks to the studio and control room. We rely on them all the help us get through our busy days with a little bit of organization, but what you carry can also make a statement. This bag is from Vessel, a company that believes life is an adventure filled with purpose.

It's not your standard backpack, it's a sleek carryall you can use for business, fun, or travel. It features a main laptop sleeve compartment, a few pockets for your credit cards or ID, pen holders, and an adjustable bottom compartment that can fit a rolled up jacket.

As an incentive to buy the backpack, the company has a "buy a bag, give a bag program." Each time a bag is purchased, Vessel gives a school backpack to a child in need. In fact, each backpack has a tag inside of it that reveals the number of backpacks that have been given away. They come in several different colors. You can order yours at Vesselbags.com.