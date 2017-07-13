U2C Business of the Week: Ella Bliss Beauty Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Each Thursday during Channel 2 News at 4pm we like to highlight a local business that's Unique 2 Colorado. This week, we stopped by the Ella Bliss Beauty Bar in Highlands Ranch.

Ella Bliss has three locations around the metro area. It was created by two sisters four years ago. The sisters, Brooke Vanhavernaat and Kelly Huelsing, have about 90 employees and serve a couple hundred customers each day.

"We are a local family-run company and we want everyone to feel that way when they come into an Ella Bliss location," said Huelsing.

Aside from the relaxing vibe you'll find inside each beauty bar, another thing that makes them unique is their products. Several of them are local.

"We love shopping local and having that local flair here. So we continue to find different opportunities to bring in those local shops and vendors," Huelsing added.

To schedule an appointment at an Ella Bliss Beauty Bar location, click here.

