Timer caps for prescriptions now available at CVS, Rite Aid

Big pharmacies are now selling a high-tech device to keep medications safe.

CVS and Rite Aid are among several pharmacies that are selling what’s called a “timer cap.” The cap tracks every time a pill bottle is opened, right down to the second.

This helps patients stay on top of their schedule. It also lets them see if anyone else has accessed their medication.

Creators of the cap say this will help fight the nationwide opioid epidemic.