Study: America is one of the laziest countries

STANFORD, Calif. — A new study out of Standford University found that Americans are some of the laziest people in the world.

Statistics were collected from the smartphone data of over 700,000 people across the world. Those people recorded the amount of steps they took each day.

Scott Delp, a professor of bio-engineering who co-led the research, told the BBC the “study is 1,000 times larger than any previous study on human movement.”

The least lazy country, according to the study published in the journal Nature, are the Chinese, particularly those in Hong Kong, where people averaged 6,880 a steps a day.

The worst nation was Indonesia, where people walked nearly half as much, averaging 3,513 steps a day.

The worldwide average is 4,961 steps.

Americans average around 4, 774 steps, which is below the world average and one of the lowest step totals overall.